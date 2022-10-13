B.C. First Nations seek action on sturgeon deaths, after court blamed declines on dam

A white sturgeon is seen in B.C. waters after being captured during sampling by the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society in an undated handout photo. Three British Columbia First Nations want the provincial and federal governments to live up to nine-month old court decision that said there is "overwhelming" evidence a dam on the Nechako River is killing endangered sturgeon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society, *MANDATORY CREDIT*