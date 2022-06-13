Toronto van attack hearing and Capitol riot probe : In The News for June 13, 2022

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. Two years ago, on April 23, 2018, Alek Minassian rented a van and drove it down a busy Toronto sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, striking dozens along the two-kilometre route. He told police just hours after the attack that he sought retribution against society for years of sexual rejection by women. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim