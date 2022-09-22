Long-COVID and autoimmune diseases, new Canadian airline : In The News for Sept. 22

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Some long COVID patients suffering symptoms including fatigue and shortness of breath are showing signs of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, suggests a Canadian study that builds on similar findings elsewhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck