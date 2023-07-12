Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN

Chief Of Anishinabek Police Services Jeff Skye is joined by UCCM Anishnaabe Chief of Police James Killeen, left, and Treaty Three Police Chief Kai Liu as he speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 12, 2023. A lawyer with the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of their rights in legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service is one of the "sticking" points in negotiations with Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick