B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose

A West Kelowna resident feels so thankful after watching a solo firefighter saving her home from flames with a garden hose from her home's security camera and she spent all night watching this heroic efforts. A lone firefighter, left obscured, is seen fighting flames at a residence in West Kelowna, B.C., in an undated still image taken from residential security camera footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marnie Endersby, *MANDATORY CREDIT*