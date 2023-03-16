Quebec government to spend millions to move residents affected by smelter pollution

Fonderie Horne, a foundry owned by Glencore, is shown in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., Oct. 29, 2022. The Government of Quebec will provide $88.3 million to support Rouyn-Noranda in the creation of a new neighbourhood and the relocation of nearly 200 families living in the Notre-Dame area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephane Blais