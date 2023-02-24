Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkey, Syria, as rebuild begins

Excavators work at the site of buildings that collapsed during the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Turkey's southeastern Kharamanmaras province struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks, including a major one magnitude 7.5 nine hours after the first tremor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bernat Armangue