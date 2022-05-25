Emergency alerts when severe weather happens can be improved: Guilbeault

A motorist remains in their vehicle as they wait for crews to make sure they can leave safely, after power lines and utility poles came down onto their car during a major storm, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says emergency alerts that broadcast over the cell network to warn of severe weather should be improved to make sure they're getting to the right people at the right time.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang