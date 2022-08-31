Quebec election: Liberal party says candidate's Montreal office robbed, vandalized

Quebec Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone, centre, is congratulated by Quebec Liberal Opposition Leader Pierre Arcand, left, and applauded by Michel Bonsaint, secretary general of the legislature, after he was sworn in as member of the legislature, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Quebec City. The Quebec Liberal Party says the riding office of Ciccone has been robbed and vandalized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot