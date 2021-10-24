Parents more hesitant to vaccinate kids than themselves, researcher says

Health-care workers wait to vaccinate people at a COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. While many parents were overjoyed at the news that Health Canada is considering approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids age five to 11 in Canada, some are feeling more trepidatious, and public health officials said they are going to have a much more nuanced conversation with parents about vaccination than they did with adults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz