CP NewsAlert: Manitoba brings back COVID orders, gives more freedom to vaccinated

WINNIPEG - Manitoba is bringing back some of its COVID-19 public health orders and will allow only people who are fully vaccinated to go to restaurants, bars, bingo halls and sporting events.
Health Minister Audrey Gordon says it's an important step to keep children safe as they head back to schools next month, as those under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.
The changes will come into effect next Friday.
The province previously announced it was bringing back a mask mandate for indoor public places starting tomorrow.
As well, all front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations, including teachers, must be fully vaccinated or get regular testing.
There are 31 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and the five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent