U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ottawa, will meet with prime minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the State Department in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ottawa today, where he will meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jacquelyn Martin