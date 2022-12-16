Record amount of opium found in Vancouver marine containers: border services

Bricks of seized opium that were concealed in shipping pallets are displayed at a Canada Border Services Agency facility, in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The CBSA says the nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium found within 247 shipping pallets inside marine containers is the largest seizure of opium to date for the agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck