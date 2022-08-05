After papal apology in Canada, U.S. sets sights on missing, murdered Indigenous women

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland listens during ceremonies before a meeting to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Anadarko, Okla. The president of the National Congress of American Indians says Canada's progress on Indigenous issues is helping to push the United States in the same direction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki