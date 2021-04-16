The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
---
10:40 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 4,812 new cases of COVID-19 today, reaching a new peak for a second day in a row.
It's also reporting 25 more deaths related to the virus.
The province could announce more public health measures today in an effort to rein in surging infections.
Yesterday's tally also marked a new record, at 4,736 cases.
---
10:05 a.m.
Nunavut is announcing 12 new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.
On April 14, the city of about 8,000 people announced its first case since the pandemic began.
The city is under a strict lockdown, with all non-essential businesses, government offices and schools closed.
There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all in Iqaluit.
---
9:30 a.m
The Canadian Medical Association is calling for "extraordinary" measures to address the COVID-19 crisis unfolding in several provinces.
The CMA says it wants the federal government to consider re-prioritizing its vaccine distribution strategy to focus on urgent areas instead of distributing to provinces on a per-capita basis.
The organization also says provinces should be sharing their health-care resources with areas that are especially hard-hit, including Ontario and Quebec, where intensive care capacity is overwhelmed.
The CMA says further restrictions "must also be considered" in provinces experiencing rapid rates of COVID-19 transmission.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.