TORONTO - Saturday's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by ticket holder in Ontario.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario player.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 4 will be an estimated $5 million.
