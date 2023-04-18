With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike

Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward speaks during a news conference at union headquarters, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Ottawa. The clock is ticking for the government and Canada's largest federal public-service union to reach an agreement by a deadline of 9 p.m. EDT tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA - Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.

