Lives remembered: A list of the 16 seniors killed in Manitoba bus crash

Manitoba RCMP have released the names of 16 seniors who died after their minibus was struck last week by a semi-truck west of Winnipeg. Top row (left to right) Louis Bretecher, Margaret Furkalo, Vangie Gilchrist, Ann Hill and Helen Kufley. Middle row (left to right) Arlene Lindquist, Dianne Medwid, Nettie Nakonechny, Shirley Novalkowski and Frank and Rose Perzylo. Bottom row (left to right) Jean Rosenkranz, Donna Showdra, Lillian Stobbe, Patsy Zamrykut and Claudia Zurba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT**