Canadian peacekeepers safe, sheltering as deadly anti-UN protests rock the DRC

OTTAWA - The federal government says all Canadian peacekeepers are safe and accounted for following a second day of deadly anti-United Nations protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Department of National Defence and RCMP confirmed the safety of all Canadian personnel in the DRC this afternoon as the UN reported three peacekeepers had been killed in the violence.
Dozens of other people have also been killed or injured during what UN officials described as several attacks on peacekeeping bases and facilities in the country.
Demonstrators have accused the peacekeeping mission of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo's eastern region, calling for UN forces to leave.
There have been allegations that peacekeepers fired upon civilians, prompting UN officials to promise an investigation even as they scramble to protect their facilities and people.
While the UN says Canada had nine police officers and eight military officers in Congo at the end of March, the Defence Department says there are currently only six Armed Forces members there at the moment.
