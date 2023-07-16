'Catastrophe:' Strong opposition to Lac-Mégantic rail bypass 10 years after tragedy

Rita Boulanger and Raymond Savoie walk past a sign stating "No to the bypass" on their property in Lac-Mégantic, Que., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The couple faces losing their home as the federal government plans to expropriate land from some residents in Lac-Megantic and surrounding towns to build a rail bypass to remove trains from the town's downtown area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi