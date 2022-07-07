Quebec health officials say there are 248 confirmed monkeypox cases in the province

In this photo provided by the Unidad de Microscopi­a Electronica del ISCIII in Madrid, on Thursday May 26, 2022, an electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid. Quebec health officials are reporting a dozen new cases of monkeypox for a total of 248 since the outbreak began in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Unidad de Microscopi­a Electronica del ISCIII