Military college's first female commander says no immediate plans for radical changes

Commander Josée Kurtz listens to questions from reporters during a tour of the HMCS Halifax on Tuesday April 7, 2009 at the HMC dockyards in Halifax.Commodore Josee Kurtz may be bringing an outsider’s perspective as the first woman to command the Royal Military College of Canada, but she says she has no immediate plans for “radical changes” to the prestigious institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Dembeck