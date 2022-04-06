Review critical of arrest of Indigenous man and granddaughter in opening bank account

Maxwell Johnson is shown in a handout photo supplied by the Heiltsuk First Nation.A retired judge who led a disciplinary hearing against two police officers has found they "demonstrated serious, blameworthy conduct" when they "recklessly" arrested Johnson, an Indigenous man, and his granddaughter who were trying to open a bank account in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Damien Gillis/Heiltsuk Nation **MANDATORY CREDIT**