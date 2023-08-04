Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'

Police detain a woman during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The agreement called for Armenian forces to turn over control of some areas it held outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Lachin region, which the main road leading from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia passes through.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dmitri Lovetsky