WATERLOO, Que. - Quebec provincial police say a baby boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Wednesday has been found safe.
The alert was issued after the two-month-old was allegedly abducted by a 22-year-old man around 11 a.m. in Waterloo, Que., located about 100 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
A provincial police spokeswoman says officers responded to a call for a family dispute and found that the man had left the home with the child.
Provincial police say the pair were found in a residence in Shefford, a township near Waterloo, in the Monteregie region, at around 2:30 p.m.
Police cancelled the alert about 25 minutes after it was launched once everyone was found safe.
Police spokeswoman Catherine Bernard said the man was being met by investigators, and she couldn't say whether charges would be laid.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.