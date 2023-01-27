B.C. First Nations face complex, stressful choice: should school sites be excavated?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, listens during a visit to the former grounds of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The chief says he would support excavating possible unmarked graves found at the site if that's what elders and the community decide is best.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck