In the news today: Trudeau at G20 in New Delhi, "Freedom Convoy" trial

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Trudeau suggests he would raise issue of foreign interference with India's PM Modi
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to New Delhi for the G20 leaders' summit, hoping to meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trudeau has suggested that if he does end up meeting Modi, he will bring up the issue of foreign interference in Canada.
The Liberal government has asked a Quebec judge to lead an inquiry into allegations of meddling by China, Russia and other foreign states and non-state actors.
Trudeau's national security adviser Jody Thomas said earlier this year that India, a democratic country, was among the top sources of foreign interference in Canada.
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook evidence to be debated
Day four of the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is set to focus on whether Facebook content should be entered into evidence.
Lich and Barber helped to bring a convoy of large trucks and other vehicles to Ottawa last year, remaining for a three-week, chaotic protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.
The two are co-accused of mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing the police.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Poilievre, MacKay address Conservative convention
Conservatives gathered for the federal party's national policy convention in Quebec City today will hear not only from their leader later, but from a man who at one time wanted that job himself.
The must-see event of the day for the more than 2,000 Conservatives who travelled to Quebec City will be tonight's speech by leader Pierre Poilievre.
Poilievre will take the stage as recent polls show the Conservatives with a considerable lead over the governing Liberals, lifting the spirits of party members clamouring for a return to power after being shut out for nearly eight years.
Before Poilievre, the delegates will hear from former cabinet minister Peter MacKay, who skipped the virtual policy convention in 2021 following his defeat in the 2020 leadership race.
Statistics Canada to release August jobs data
Canadians will get a read on the health of the jobs market this morning as Statistics Canada gears up to release the August Labour Force Survey.
The jobs market has been showing signs of softening in recent months, with the unemployment rate climbing to 5.5 per cent as of July, marking the third straight monthly increase.
The labour market stalled in July, according to the reporting agency, but wage growth has continued to be strong -- a point of contention for the Bank of Canada as it tries to wrestle inflation back to its two per cent target.
Recurring themes on the Manitoba campaign trail
The cost of living and health care will again be the focus of the Manitoba election campaign today.
The Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make an affordability announcement in Steinbach, hosted by the area's incumbent cabinet minister, Kelvin Goertzen.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make another health-care announcement in Winnipeg, following earlier promises to hire more nurses and add neighbourhood health clinics.
The Liberals are also set to talk health care today, outside the same hospital in west Winnipeg where the NDP held an event Thursday.
TIFF fans unfazed by strike impact on red carpet
The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off its second day following an opening night that saw sparse red carpet crowds amid a Hollywood strike preventing many celebrities from attending publicity events.
Yet film buffs were undeterred by the lack of star power, instead choosing to use this year's festival to celebrate the art of cinema and industry workers.
Celebrities have traditionally been a huge draw at TIFF, and several buzzy world premieres tonight are not expected to have any screen stars walking the red carpet.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.