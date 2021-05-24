'Sad and disappointed': COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Alberta-US border cancelled

Catherine Bechard, a CBSA regional Indigenous Affairs advisor, walks along a line-up of southern Alberta residents waiting to get shots of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Montana tribe in Carway, Alta., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh