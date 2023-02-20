Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report

Snow falls as protesters stand by a semi-trailer truck on Wellington Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that had grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang