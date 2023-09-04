Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk during the G20 Leaders' Dinner at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, during the G20 Leaders Summit. Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is about to be elevated, as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is set to make the country its latest strategic partner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick