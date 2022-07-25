MONTREAL - The Ukrainian Canadian Congress says it is saddened to learn about the death of a Canadian volunteer fighter in Ukraine.
It issued a statement today about Émile-Antoine Roy-Sirois, a 31-year-old man from Quebec who reportedly died in Ukraine on July 18 fighting Russian forces.
The leader of a team of foreign fighters in Ukraine says Roy-Sirois and three other volunteers were killed by a Russian tank shell near Siversk, in eastern Ukraine, while they were trying to evacuate a wounded soldier.
The leader, who only goes by the name "Angel" for security reasons, said in an interview on Facebook Messenger that he felt lucky to have Roy-Sirois as "a brother in battle."
Angel described Roy-Sirois as an easygoing, funny guy who could have left the front line but stayed and fought bravely.
Global Affairs Canada has said it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine but did not give details.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 25, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.