CP NewsAlert: 66 more potential graves identified at former B.C. residential school

A cemetery and a boarded-up abandoned building are seen on the former grounds of St. Joseph's Mission residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia is ready to announce results from the second phase of an investigation of grounds around the school, where 93 "reflections," indicating unmarked graves of children were found in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. - The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional "reflections," indicating children's graves.

Whitney Spearing told a news conference that the results of Phase 2 of their investigation shows there were crimes committed against children associated with the Catholic operation of St. Joseph's Mission.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.