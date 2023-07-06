Attacker 'has limited memory' of deadly B.C. mass stabbing, can't give motive: lawyer

Yannick Bandaogo (left) appears in court before Justice Geoffrey Gaulin in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday, May 29, 2023 in this artist's sketch. The sentencing hearing for Bandaogo, who attacked numerous people in a fatal North Vancouver stabbing spree two years ago, continues in New Westminster, with family members calling him a "monster" for shattering many lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak