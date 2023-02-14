Search and rescue team from Burnaby arrives home after aiding Turkish relief efforts

A woman embraces a member of the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue Team as they are greeted by members of the Turkish Canadian community upon arrival from Turkey at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The team of volunteer search and rescue experts, which is mostly comprised of firefighters from Burnaby, deployed to Turkey the day after last week's 7.8 magnitude earthquake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck