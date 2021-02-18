Canadian Mars scientist excitedly awaits landing of NASA's Perseverance probe.

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. Chris Herd will be in his Edmonton living room on Thursday but his heart will be on Mars. The University of Alberta planetary geologist is one of a select team of scientists working with NASA on the Perseverance Rover, a probe designed to eventually bring back rocks from the Red Planet that could reveal signs of life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NASA/JPL-Caltech