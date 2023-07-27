Montreal police find suspect drowned after mother, daughter found dead in home

Montreal police say they've found the body of a man sought in connection with a double homicide early Thursday after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found dead in a home.
The bodies of the 56-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were found inside a property in a residential area of the southwest borough of Lachine.
Late Thursday, police confirmed a body taken out of the water was that of the 59-year-old husband of the female victim and the father of the preteen girl and that he had been sought in connection with the deaths --the city's 17th and 18th homicides of the year.
Const. Mariane Allaire Morin said police received a call around 12:15 a.m. Thursday about missing people, adding that a short investigation led officers to the residence about 75 minutes later.
"At the beginning, we were talking about multiple people reported missing, we weren't talking about one, two, or three people," Allaire Morin said.
"There is a suspect in the case, there are important witnesses we want to meet and that will depend on the evidence we gather and a little more information on the people implicated in this case."
Police established a large security perimeter in the residential neighbourhood as homicide officers and forensic teams investigated.
Later Thursday, police protected a second crime scene after they discovered a vehicle allegedly belonging to the family, parked near the Lachine Canal.
Const. Julien Lévesque said the man's body was found in the water near a shuttered marina, not far from where the car had been parked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.