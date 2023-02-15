Police dog handler tells Quebec inquest he had trouble getting scent of girls, father

Quebec coroner Luc Malouin speaks at the beginning of a Coroner’s inquest into the deaths of Romy, Norah and Martin Carpentier, Monday, February 13, 2023 in Quebec City. A provincial police dog handler who arrived at the scene of a crash involving the girls and their father says he had difficulty doing his job because the scene had been contaminated by first responders who had been searching. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot