Where the federal party leaders are on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
All times are local.
_____
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Aurora, Ont.
9:00 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability to follow. Exact location not provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Dundas, Ont.
10:30 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability. Campaign Office, 81 Highway 5.
Kitchener, Ont.
7:00 p.m. -- Event with supporters. Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo, 105 King Street East.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Saskatoon, Sask.
8:30 a.m. — Media availability. Kinsmen Avenue Parking Lot East of City Park Playground, 510 25 St. E.
Pense, Sask.
4 p.m. — Meeting with Indigenous leaders and youth. Regina Industrial School Cemetery, 701 Pinkie Rd.
Edmonton
7:15 p.m. — Meeting with health-care workers. Across the street from East Edmonton Health Centre on the corner of 112th Avenue and 80th Street.
___