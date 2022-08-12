Canadian wastewater surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Ottawa. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada's public health agency is looking to make the most of Canada's waste, and plans to sift through the sewage to test for and measure new health threats like monkeypox, polio, antimicrobial resistant organism and more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld