Activists face arrest but push on with 'Hong Kong parliament' plan, hatched in Canada

Journalist Victor Ho poses for a photograph in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Activists, including Ho, who launched a plan in Canada to elect an unofficial "Hong Kong parliament" say they are pushing ahead with the project, despite being put under investigation for subversion by authorities in the Chinese territory. Ho said the threat of arrest by the Hong Kong Security Bureau on August 3 had not deterred him or fellow organizers who were working "full gear" to stage the symbolic online election in late 2023 or early 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck