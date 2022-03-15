As new Omicron variant looms, White House urges Congress to restore COVID-19 funding

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. With yet another COVID-19 variant on the march, the White House is pleading with Congress to resurrect $15.6 billion in lapsed pandemic funding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML