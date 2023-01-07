Lobby group seeks public inquiry, release of video in Montreal man's jail death

Alain Babineau, centre, Director of Racial profiling for the Red Coalition, and Professor David Austin, right, look on as Joel DeBellefeuille, Exec. Dir. of the Coalition, speaks during a news conference on behalf of the family of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes