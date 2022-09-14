Chair of N.S. shooting inquiry worries budget constraints could tether RCMP watchdog

Michelaine Lahaie, chair of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, addresses a roundtable dealing with police oversight, supervision and accountability at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan