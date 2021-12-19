'She is no more': Icefield rollover survivor who lost wife wants report released

RCMP attend the scene of a sightseeing bus rollover at the Columbia Icefields near Jasper, Alta., on July 19, 2020. A man who lost his wife when an all-terrain tour bus rolled at the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains is pressing the RCMP for answers about what happened. Three people were killed and 14 others had life-threatening injuries on July 18, 2020, when the red-and-white Ice Explorer lost control on the road to the Athabasca Glacier, about 100 kilometres southeast of Jasper, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh