'Sort of who I am': Cree youth hopes to inspire others with science videos

Simon Monteith, a.ka. Simon The Scientist, prepares the “Elephant Toothpaste” experiment in his dining room in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2022. In this exciting experiment Monteith combines hydrogen peroxide and yeast and observes the results. Monteith is an award-winning social media personality who uses science to reach children his age and also children from the indigenous community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods