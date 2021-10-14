B.C. school once slated to be built on cemetery offers reconciliation hope: advocate

Students make their way between classes at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. An official opening of the new school was held on Thursday near the now shuttered former school which was built on a cemetery in the 1940s. The cemetery was used as a potter's field where the bodies of prisoners and the poor were buried. The land was also used by Indigenous, Chinese and Sikh communities to bury those who died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck