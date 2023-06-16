Federal workers vote 'overwhelmingly' in favour of agreements that ended strike: PSAC

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. Canada's largest federal public-sector union says more than 155,000 workers have ratified new four-year deals with the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

OTTAWA - Canada's largest federal public-sector union says more than 155,000 workers have ratified new four-year deals with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says members voted "overwhelmingly in favour" of the tentative agreements reached in May.

Those deals ended a 12-day strike that had shut down a range of government services.

The union says the four-year contacts, spanning from 2021 to 2024, provide wage increases that compensate workers for rising inflation and enshrine new language on remote work.

The agreements include a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with another 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year and one-time, pensionable lump sum payments of $2,500.

The union says the agreements are expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.

----

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

