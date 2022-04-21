Ottawa making good on threat to unilaterally protect Quebec caribou: minister

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on March 25, 2009. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he's moving ahead with a threat to unilaterally enact measures to protect Quebec caribou after the province failed to meet an April 20 deadline to provide an acceptable plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MONTREAL - Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says he's acting on his threat to unilaterally protect Quebec caribou after the province failed to meet a deadline to provide an acceptable plan.

Guilbeault had given Quebec until Wednesday to submit its plans to protect the at-risk woodland caribou and the animals' habitat.

He told reporters north of Montreal today the province has yet to demonstrate it's serious about protecting the caribou, adding that the province's wildlife minister appears to be doing the opposite in some regions.

Guilbeault says he remains open to negotiating an agreement with the province but will move forward in the meantime on preparing a decree that would preserve the animals' essential habitat.

Premier François Legault said Wednesday that caribou protection is Quebec's jurisdiction and that the province is trying to find a balance between preserving wildlife habitat and forestry jobs.

Guilbeault says wildlife protection is a shared federal and provincial responsibility, adding that the decline of the herds shows that the province's efforts aren't enough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.

