Republican senator calls out Canada's 'feeble commitment' on NATO spending

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, talks to reporters after a closed-door briefing on the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the United States recently, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Canada is again in the U.S. spotlight for what one Republican senator is calling its "feeble commitment" to defence spending. Sullivan called out the Liberal government’s commitment to NATO during a confirmation hearing Wednesday for the next Norad commander. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/J. Scott Applewhite