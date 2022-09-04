Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell